Female parking warden sues council over ‘having to do patrols alone in the dark’

A female parking warden is suing a Scottish council for sex discrimination after complaining about having to go on patrols alone in the dark.

Kathryn Hilton alleges she is the victim of discrimination as she had to spend “significantly” more time carrying out solo patrols in the dark compared with male colleagues.

Miss Hilton claims male wardens were treated “more advantageously” as they were allowed to patrol in pairs, drive while working and spend more time in the office.

The parking enforcement officer is based in Inverness, Scotland, where in winter the sunset is as early as 3.30pm.

The Scottish authority tried to have Miss Hilton’s case thrown out, but a judge has allowed her claim of indirect sex discrimination to proceed to a full employment tribunal.

She has also been allowed to sue for whistle-blowing, over allegations that she told bosses she “felt unsafe working alone” but no action was taken.

‘Alone on the streets of Inverness’

A preliminary hearing at the Aberdeen employment tribunal was told Miss Hilton lodged her first grievance about her working conditions in March 2022. She resigned from her post in November last year.

She told a tribunal: “Since June 2021 I have been working alone on the streets of Inverness, while the male officers always find or are issued with other duties. I wish to be treated equally.”

The solicitor Rebecca Cox, representing Miss Hilton, told the tribunal: “Our client was treated less favourably than her male counterparts in that she was frequently required to work alone and during hours of darkness.

“Miss Hilton was also required to patrol the streets with significantly greater frequency and for significantly extended periods in time than her male counterparts.

“She was not afforded the same type of opportunities to complete work within the office as her male counterparts.”

A tribunal report said: “In her submission, the issue of lone working was clearly a health and safety risk for female officers and as such a disadvantage.”

Miss Hilton also claimed that police apparently reported Highland Council to the Health and Safety Executive for having her work on her own.

James Hendry, the employment judge, ruled that the allegations could amount to indirect sex discrimination.

‘At risk of assault’

Judge Hendry said: “[Miss Hilton] alleges two things. The first is that she had to do more solo patrols in the dark than her male counterparts were asked to do. Secondly, that she was more at risk of assault than her male colleagues if on her own.

“These are the two states of affairs that she says she can prove.”

The judge said Miss Hilton is allowed to compare her circumstances with those of other wardens – including one male officer who had a “bad back” and it is alleged was allowed to do patrols in his car.

Her whistle-blowing claim – that she raised her concerns with a boss – can proceed to a full hearing.

She will also sue for unfair dismissal. Although she can sue on grounds of indirect sex discrimination, the judge dismissed Miss Hilton’s claim of direct sex discrimination.

The judge said it could not be direct sex discrimination because Miss Hilton has not proved she was made to work alone in the dark specifically because she is a woman.

A full tribunal will take place in the future.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.