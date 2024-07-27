Female school worker jailed for sex offences against boy

A woman has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to a string of sexual offences against a teenage boy.

Acasia Welburn, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday.

She had been working in a care position at a school in North Yorkshire where she started sexual contact with a boy aged under 16 who was autistic.

Det Con Alison Morris, from North Yorkshire Police, praised the victim for his "incredible courage" in speaking up.

She said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for the incredible courage and determination that they have shown.

“This is another case which demonstrates it is possible for victims to seek and receive justice.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected by any offending to make contact with the police.

"You will be supported and listened to.”

North Yorkshire Police added that Welburn first made contact with the boy on social media.

This involved sexual messages and images being shared before she then met the victim on a regular basis for sexual intercourse in her car and flat.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links