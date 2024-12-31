Female singers outperform males on UK music charts

Women outperformed men in the UK music charts in this past year thanks to an era-defining crop of female artists headed by Taylor Swift.

Six of the top 10 albums were by women, who also topped the singles chart for a record-breaking 33 weeks of the year.

Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 783,000 copies, of which 111,000 were on vinyl and 195,000 were on CD – a sign that the market for physical albums remains buoyant.

The remaining figure was made up of audio streams, which are calculated as 1,000 streams equating to one album sale.

Swift topped the vinyl chart, followed by Oasis with their 30th anniversary release of Definitely Maybe.

Three of her other albums – 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Lover and Folklore – were among the year’s 20 biggest titles across all formats, as fans listened to her songs ahead of her sellout tour.

She was joined in the overall Top 10 album chart by five other women: Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is the only British solo artist on the list. Her album, Brat, became a viral sensation last year and was even used in Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The male artists on the best-selling album list were The Weeknd and Noah Kahan. The top 10 was completed by two bands: Coldplay, with their latest album, Moon Music; and Fleetwood Mac with their anniversary box set, 50 Years – Don’t Stop.

Solo artists also dominated the singles chart, with women responsible for 47 per cent of the top 10 singles last year, and men for 44 per cent.

Sabrina Carpenter spent a total of 21 weeks at the top of the singles chart with her records Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste. Espresso was streamed 1.7 billion times on Spotify last year.

The Official Charts Company figures were published by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which hailed 2024 as “a landmark year for women”.

Dr Jo Twist, chief executive of the BPI, said: “We’ve seen another strong year benefiting from streaming and driven by era-defining women.”

However, the biggest-selling single of the year in the UK belonged to a man: Stick Season by Noah Kahan, a US folk singer who has described himself as “the Jewish Ed Sheeran”.

The first number one of 2024, Stick Season spent seven weeks at the top of the chart and has sold nearly two million copies, a figure reached by adding 35,000 physical sales to the equivalent of 217 million streams.

The biggest British single of the year was Stargazing by Luton-born Myles Smith, which became a favourite on TikTok and was included in former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist. “I was in an office job two years ago. If you’re reading this, never stop dreaming,” he wrote on Instagram in response to the song’s success.

The song is country music-inspired, one of the year’s big trends. Beyonce had a number one album with Cowboy Carter and topped the singles chart with Texas Hold ‘Em.

Another of the year’s most streamed singles was Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which was originally released in 2001 but sailed back up the charts after it was included in the film Saltburn.

Music sales and streams in the UK rose by nearly 10 per cent last year, but the BPI warned that AI could pose a significant threat to artists.

Dr Twist said: “The UK’s creative output and human creativity is being placed at risk by proposed changes to British copyright law, which would allow international tech giants to train AI models on artists’ work without payment or permission, and would be the wrong way to realise the exciting potential of AI.

“The UK remains a world music power, but this status cannot be taken for granted: we need a supportive policy environment that puts the focus on human artistry and enables continued investment in the next generation of British talent.”