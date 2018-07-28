Female skipper becomes first to win Clipper Round The World yacht race

A female skipper has sailed into the history books by becoming the first woman to win the Clipper Round The World yacht race.

Wendy Tuck, from Sydney, Australia, clinched overall victory in the race 11 months after leaving the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool.

The 53-year-old returned to the Merseyside city on Saturday having completed the full circumnavigation ahead of 10 other vessels.

Ms Tuck, who was on board the Sanya Serenity Coast, finished with 143 points.

She was followely closely by British skipper Nikki Henderson, 25, who finished with 139 points on her yacht Visit Seattle.

Ms Tuck said after her victory: "I am really happy, it still hasn't sunk in just yet, it is pretty amazing."

She added it was definitely the "highest moment" in her sailing career so far, and continued: "It has been tough, it has been fun, it has been heartbreaking.

"I think every emotion you can think of - I have felt it at some stage."

The record-breaker started sailing at the age of 24 and did not get into racing until she turned 39.

She added: "I am just an old lady who likes sailing around the world."

Some 712 amateur sailors raced 70ft (21m) yachts in what was the 11th edition of the race that takes place every other year.

The gruelling challenge was split into eight legs and covered 40,000 nautical miles (46,031 land miles), with the route dropping by cities including Seattle, Cape Town, and Sanya in China.

Crowds of spectators lined the River Mersey to welcome the fleet home on Saturday.

Ms Henderson, the daughter of Conservative MP Anne Milton, became the Clipper Race's youngest ever skipper.

She said: "I definitely didn't go out to have an easy ride, I went out wanting to do well, but I didn't actually think (placing second) would be possible.

"I am overwhelmed."

The skipper heaped praise on the race's recording-breaking winner, adding: "I think it is important to say that for all women who do sail it is unsurprising, I think that we know that we are awesome and can compete with men on an equal playing field.

"It has been a long time coming and I am glad it has come and I hope it is the start of more like this and more to come."

Sir Robert Knox Johnston, the co-founder of the Clipper Race and first person to sail non-stop around the world, said it was a "brilliant finish".

Reflecting on Ms Tuck's achievement, he added: "It is not just this race, it is any around-the-world race - it is the first time ever a female has won.



"It is bigger than people think.

"The fact we have first and second with both lady skippers is quite remarkable."

Sir Robert suggested that the final standings show there is a "level play field" and continued: "They got no favours because they were ladies.

"They had battles with extremely capable male sailors and they beat them.

"I think it says to any lady, any girl, you can do it if you want to."

The race was not without incident as the Greenings yacht, one of 12 which set off from Liverpool, ran aground off the coast of South Africa in November.

In the same month Simon Speirs, a 60-year-old retired solicitor from Bristol, was killed on the leg from South Africa to Australia while racing on board the GREAT Britain yacht.

Speirs became separated from the boat in heavy winds in the Southern Ocean.

An investigation into why his tether failed to keep him attached to the boat is currently under way.