Female staff member injured in hospital stabbing

The staff member, aged in her 50s, was attacked at Royal Oldham Hospital [Geograph/David Dixon]

A member of staff, believed to be a nurse, has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a hospital.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was left with life-changing injuries in the attack at Royal Oldham Hospital at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

It is believed a member of the public attacked her with a sharp instrument which was not a knife, Greater Manchester Police said. She remains in hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Craig Roters appealed for information, adding: "We know that news of this nature will come as a shock.

"The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence while we carry out enquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have."

Jim McMahon, MP for Oldham West, described the stabbing as a "senseless attack".

In a social media post, he said: "Our thoughts are with the nurse, family and friends as we wish a full recovery."

