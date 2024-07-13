Feminist “witches” will cast spells at taxpayer-funded academic conference

The academics behind the event say they will perform 'a series of spells and rituals' - Panida Wijitpanya/iStockphoto

A “queer tarot reader” and “interdisciplinary feminist researcher” who describe themselves as witches will perform “a series of spells and rituals” at an academic conference in London.

Witching the Institution: Academia and Feminist Witchcraft is an event taking place as part of the Techne summer congress at the University of Roehampton.

Techne, a consortium of nine universities in London and the South East, awards 57 doctoral studentships annually, all sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), a subsidiary of the taxpayer-funded UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which spends £8.9 billion a year on university research.

Dr Ruth Charnock and Dr Karen Schaller, the academics behind the event, said: “In this collaborative piece we perform a series of spells and rituals, including scholarly writing, to counteract the knowledge industrial complex and how it has positioned the witch.”

Dr Schaller's current projects include 'a collaboration on feminist rage'

Callum McGoldrick, researcher at the TaxPayers’ Alliance told The Telegraph: “Taxpayers will be mystified by this latest misuse of their money. The AHRC seems intent on finding increasingly weird but not wonderful ways to waste taxpayers’ cash.

“Money should be focused on supporting genuine research projects, not wannabe witches”.

Dr Charnock and Dr Schaller post footage of their “witchcraft” on a joint Instagram account. Last year they had “a few glorious retreat days” to work on their “Witching the Institution” project. Dr Charnock explains that it was “[b]orn out of our own experience as witches in & on the fringes of academia”.

‘Building an altar’

They added that during the retreat week “we made a witches’ ladder, weaving into it our various griefs, angers, hurts, frustrations with the institution & its manifold violences, wreaked on our own bodies & others”.

In the same post, the academics promised future “Website/films/talks/workshops/hexes for that guy who persistently talks over you in a meeting”. Another post reads: “we’ll be building an altar which, we believe, can support the manifestation of new forms of protest, resistance & re-imagining.”

Dr Charnock and Dr Schaller post examples of their 'witchcraft' on a joint Instagram account

In addition to being an “interdisciplinary feminist researcher”, Dr Schaller’s current projects include “a collaboration on feminist rage” - whereas Dr Charnock lists “constellating, space-making, tarot reading and co-creating” as areas of expertise.

In May The Telegraph revealed that one of the Techne students was using porcelain to explore “white supremacy”, with other PhD students investigating the “garden as a site to cultivate queer anti-racist communities” and “spiritual activism”.

‘Garbage’

Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at the University of Buckingham, said: “UK research councils, especially in the arts, humanities and social sciences, seem to focus more on social justice ideology and modish topics than pushing the frontiers of knowledge.

“Academics on selection committees reward projects that chime with their left-wing avant-garde sensibility. At a time of austerity, with only a tiny fraction of projects funded, it is a scandal that British taxpayers are funding this garbage.”