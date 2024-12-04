Fencing-Usmanov dismisses criticism over return as FIE chief, but voluntarily suspends duties

By Shifa Jahan and Gleb Bryanski

(Reuters) -Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has dismissed criticism from Ukraine of his appointment as president of the International Fencing Federation, but has voluntarily suspended his duties, his spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

Usmanov, who is under European Union and United States sanctions and a travel ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, was elected FIE president on Saturday, returning to a post he held from 2008 until 2022.

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation expressed outrage at his re-election under what it said was a pre-written script. Portraying the decision as an "illegal and immoral" act, it said it would take further action following consultations.

Usmanov has now decided to suspend himself from his presidential powers and duties while he deals with the issue.

"Following his indisputable victory in the FIE presidential election, Mr. Usmanov stated that, guided by the best interests of the FIE, he would take all necessary measures to prevent the legally unfounded restrictions imposed against him from being extended to the FIE and its activities," the statement from the spokesperson said.

"In this regard, he notified the FIE Executive Committee about the voluntary suspension of the exercise of his duties and powers as president. Everything should be resolved within the framework of law and justice."

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, an Olympic gold medallist, expressed disappointment and concern that Usmanov had received votes from 120 representatives of various countries, describing it as a "a lot".

Asked about the criticism, a spokesperson for Usmanov told Reuters that the billionaire businessman had been elected by an overwhelming majority of votes.

"Calling this election 'illegal and immoral' is highly disrespectful both to the democratic election system and to the opinion of 80% of FIE members," the spokesperson said.

He said Usmanov, a former shareholder of English soccer club Arsenal who also had ties to Everton through his holding company, had upheld equal access and equal rights for all national federations while serving as FIE chief.

"In this regard, the statement of the Ukrainian fencer that 120 votes cast for his candidacy is 'a lot' is puzzling. As is known, at previous election congresses, Mr Usmanov was elected by acclamation, that is, in fact, unanimously. So why is 120 a lot?'," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan and Gleb Bryanski, additional reporting by Trevor Stynes)