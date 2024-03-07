Fennelly's fantastic freshman class has Cyclones ready for postseason push

CBC

The company at the centre of the ArriveCan controversy has received more than $100 million in federal government contracts since 2011, says Canada's comptroller general.Roch Huppé told the House public accounts committee Wednesday morning that GC Strategies and its predecessor Coredal have been awarded 118 contracts totalling $107 million.Media reports citing the federal government procurement database have suggested that GC Strategies alone received more than $200 million in government contract