Fentanyl in Hello Kitty Bag Found During Arrest of Suspected Serial Thief

Quick-acting police in Chino, California, stopped a suspected serial thief carrying more than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise and fentanyl in a Hello Kitty-branded bag on August 20.

Footage released by the City of Chino Police Department shows the suspect walking out of a Target store with a shopping cart full of unpaid goods.

The department said officers were alerted to the man and were soon able to follow and stop his U-Haul truck.

More than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered, police said, as well as a Hello Kitty-branded bag containing fentanyl.

As he is loaded into the back of the police cruiser, the suspect can be heard denying that anything in the U-Haul belongs to him.

The suspect was wanted for a series of thefts in the area, resulting in more than $33,000 in losses. He faces charges of grand theft, four outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics, and possession of fentanyl. Credit: City of Chino Police Department via Storyful

