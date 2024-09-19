Feral Salinas dogs captured, others across county seeing same issue
Feral Salinas dogs captured, others across county seeing same issue
Feral Salinas dogs captured, others across county seeing same issue
Zen Micheline Hung volunteers at the Bideawee shelter in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood with her parents
"We know you've got to go poopy. Let's go," the parrot's human mom tells the bird then walks with Skittles on her finger into a bathroom.
An Embark dog DNA test connected Michigan rescue dog Winnie with a sibling living nearby, and another shelter dog in Texas
Aries element is fire, symbolizing passion, leadership, and courage. Discover how Aries' fiery nature fuels their bold actions and energetic personality.
These tablets are compatible with Nespresso, Keurig, Ninja and more.
Shop Sephora's limited-edition beauty advent calendars before they (inevitably) sell out.
Davie County Animal Shelter asks for support after cruelty case
A 911 call took an unexpected turn when a man concerned about a stray dog in his neighborhood ended his night watching police shoot that dog and his own.
Saving big at secondhand stores
Is Sagittarius a fire sign? Yes! Sagittarius embodies the fiery traits of passion, adventure, and optimism. Learn how its fire element shapes personality and life.
Some of these items are open-box, but all of them will leave you open-mouthed. Yep, they're that good.
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…
Loomer, an extremist commentator known for making racist remarks and promoting baseless conspiracy theories, has been spending time with Trump on the campaign trail recently
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school
Ryan Gosling loves them, too.
Kamala Harris’ running mate also declared there’s “no doubt” that Trump lost the 2020 election.