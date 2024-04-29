Fermain Café lease tender 'process is fair' - P&R

Fermain Café has been leased to its current tenant with a 21-year term since 2003 [BBC]

The lease tender process for Fermain Café is fair, Guernsey's top political committee has said.

It comes as an online petition was launched to keep the current tenants in place and stop any future development at the site "to retain the natural beauty" of the area.

But the States said asking for expressions of interest in the site "is just good commercial practice."

Mark Ogier, director of estates, said: "We are also obliged to ensure we are doing the best thing possible on behalf of the community with the important sites we look after."

The current business is popular with islanders and visitors [BBC]

"If the strongest submission received comes from the current tenant, the States will be more than happy to agree a renewal of the lease.”

The States said the current tenant’s proposals to carry out improvements to the site since 2009 have not been carried out and it "has met with the tenant on multiple occasions over the term of the lease to discuss new ideas."

Policy and Resources property lead, Deputy Bob Murray, said: "The States are often criticized for not acting in a more business-like way, but that is exactly the approach that has been taken here. Having to compete to hold on to a lease is not a punishment, and I don’t believe it is unfair either."

The BBC approached the current tenants of Fermain Café for comment.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.