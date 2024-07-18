Fern The Diplodocus Crowns Natural History Museum's New Gardens. Visitors to The Natural History Museum can now see a new attraction - Fern, a brand-new bronze Diplodocus, who takes her place in a Jurassic-themed garden. From 18 July 2024 the gardens, which will also be one of the most intensively studied urban nature sites globally, will be open to visitors big and small. They can explore, rest and connect with urban nature in the free-to-visit green space in the heart of London this summer. To mark their opening, a stunning new bronze cast of the Museum’s much-loved Diplodocus has been unveiled, standing proud within the gardens. Following much speculation, the new dino resident’s name Fern was revealed by local school children. The five acres of green space wrapping around the Museum’s much-loved building have been transformed into two outdoor living galleries ripe for exploration, the Nature Discovery Garden supported by the Cadogan Charity and the Evolution Garden. The Evolution Garden allows you to discover a journey from deep time to modern day. Meanwhile, the Nature Discovery Garden is a space for visitors and scientists alike to find out more about the extraordinary wildlife on our doorsteps today. As well as a place for visitors to explore the diversity of life on Earth, the gardens are a living laboratory, and one of the most intensively studied urban nature sites of its kind in the world.