Fernando Alonso reveals post-F1 ambitions with retirement on the horizon

Fernando Alonso has given fans an insight into his post-F1 career plans, stating that winning the Dakar Rally is on his wishlist alongside another F1 world title.

Alonso is rumoured to be leaving Formula One at the end of the 2026 season, with his manager, Flavio Briatore, saying that as it stands he expects the Spaniard to retire when his current contract with Aston Martin runs out.

And Alonso said that he hoped to win the Dakar Rally and potentially even the Indy 500 once he retires from F1, while adding that another world title in Formula One “would be the highlight of my career and probably my life”.

The 43-year-old, who is the most experienced driver in F1 history with a total of 391 grand prix starts, was speaking to Aston Martin’s website when he revealed his career wishlist, and added that “Formula 1 is my focus right now”.

“I would love to win the Formula 1 World Championship with Aston Martin – it would be the highlight of my career and probably my life,” he said. Alonso previously won the world title in 2005 and 2006 while driving for Renault (now Alpine).

“Winning the Dakar Rally is still on the wishlist. The Indy 500, of course, but I’m not sure if I will do it again in the future – but Dakar I will,” he continued.

“It will be unprecedented to win the Formula 1 World Championship, Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It all comes back to the same thing: I always want to improve – to become better is the main motivator throughout my career.

“I am never happy with the position I am in. I want to be better tomorrow, and I want to be better next week and next month. This is what has kept me driving for so long.”

Alonso currently sits in ninth on 49 points in the 2024 F1 drivers’ standings, 228 points behind Max Verstappen. His highest finish so far this season is fifth, at the Saudi Arabian GP in March.