Ferndale police search for person of interest in inappropriate touching incidents

CBC

When Juan Gomez-Perales heard an island on Lambs Lake in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County was up for sale around a year ago, he knew he wanted to preserve it. Thanks to its proximity to the Mickey Hill Provincial Park, which borders the lake, visitors often swam to the island, something the previous owners allowed. "But there was no guarantee that the next person who bought it would make it accessible to the public," said Gomez-Perales, who lives in nearby Bridgetown, N.S.He met with a group of fr