Ferne McCann ‘gutted’ after being booted off Dancing On Ice in third week

Ferne McCann has said she is “gutted” after being being booted off Dancing On Ice in its third week.

The reality star, who rose to fame in The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) before landing her own shows, and skating partner Brendyn Hatfield went home after Movie Week on Sunday.

After the judges and the audience at home delivered their scores, McCann said: “So gutted, but it is what it is.

“It’s been amazing. Thank you so so much. It’s just been brilliant. So fantastic.”

Hatfield said: “We’ve had just the best time skating together and learning and growing, and she had so much more in her.”

McCann performed a Trolls-themed skate on Sunday to September by Earth, Wind And Fire, which features in the animated movie.