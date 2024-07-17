Ferrari Confirms Its First Electric Car Will Debut Next Year

Ferrari’s electric future will be before you know it.

The storied automaker’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has confirmed to Autocar that the company’s first EV will make its debut in 2025. He also revealed that the company’s test drivers have already put thousands of miles on test mules of the vehicle.

Vigna was careful not to reveal too much about the vehicle, but he did say it will be unveiled late next year, before going on sale sometime in 2026. That timeline isn’t all surprising since Ferrari has been spotted testing out mysterious prototypes around Maranello. The executive didn’t have to say much about that other than that the company’s drivers had already put “several thousand kilometers” on the test mules. Spy shots have shown a heavily camouflaged vehicle wearing a modified version of the Maserati Levante’s body. It remains to be seen whether the finished EV will look at all like that SUV, though. Prototypes of the Ferrari Purosangue (which is pictured above) were also based on the Levante, but the production version was significantly different.

Whatever shape the battery-powered model ends up taking, Vigna is convinced it will appeal to the brand’s most ardent supporters and tech-savvy newcomers alike. That’s because, as Vigna puts it, there’s not one thing that makes a Prancing Horse a Prancing Horse—though they are all fun to drive.

“There is not a pattern really,” Vigna told the magazine. “People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun. They don’t buy a Ferrari because A, B, C, D or a single element. It’s a combination of things. When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way.”

Although Ferrari is keeping information about the model close to the vest, there has been plenty of speculation about the vehicle. Last month, Reuters reported the company’s debut EV will likely start at well over $500,000 and that another battery-powered model is already in the works. Vigna wouldn’t comment on the report other than to say that the price likely won’t be finalized until just before launch.

An electric Prancing Horse may be on the way, but the sports car remains committed to the traditional gas-powered engine. Vigna didn’t go into much detail about the company’s future but did say it plans to offer internal combustion, hybrid-powered, and all-electric models.

