Ferrari expects to conclude Vettel F1 contract talks "very soon"

Ferrari is hoping to conclude contract talks with Sebastian Vettel swiftly to keep the four-time Formula 1 world champion beyond the end of this year.

Ferrari is yet to agree a new deal with Vettel, but said at the launch of its 2020 F1 car that he is its first choice to line-up alongside Charles Leclerc, whose contract runs until the end of 2024.

Speaking during pre-season testing at Barcelona, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said he wanted the matter to be sorted soon.

"I already mentioned it: Seb is our first option," he reiterated.

"As I always mentioned, that's a great line-up, probably the best we have in F1, of which I'm very happy and very proud to have as Ferrari.

"We are really starting an early discussion with Seb. We all are aware the contract is finishing, but it will come very soon to finish the discussion and see what's in the best interest of both of us.

"What's more a matter is the project which we are sharing, even our longer-term view, so we will come very soon I am sure to an agreement."

Ferrari expects end to Vettel contract talks soon More

Vettel said he was relaxed about the contractual situation, and insisted his future was not weighing on his mind at all.

Asked how much he was thinking about it, Vettel said: "Right now we are very busy with other stuff and therefore right now I would say zero.

"Time will tell but I think it doesn't change anything right now.

"We know what we what we want to achieve, where we want to go and where we are now. So the answer is still zero."

Why Vettel's far from done annoying Ferrari

Vettel also said he was still as engaged with racing as he always has been, despite a difficult 2019 campaign.

"I've been around for a while but I still love what I do," he said. "I love driving.

"I got really excited when I got in the car last week."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus