Ferrari museum exhibit planned for Schumacher's 50th birthday

Ferrari is set to celebrate Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday with a special display – ‘Michael 50’. Claiming 155 podiums, 68 pole positions and 77 fastest laps during his Formula 1 tenure, Schumacher took seven championship titles over a ten year period, a record that remains unsurpassed.





Wrapping up his 21-year Formula One career with the conclusion of 2012’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Ferrari are set to pay homage to the F1 champion on his 50th birthday - January 3, 2019 – with a special exhibition dedicated to his achievements as a mark of gratitude to the most successful Ferrari driver of all time.







‘Michael 50’, in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation, will showcase the special place that the German driver holds in Ferrari’s illustrious history, symbolized by his many records and racing titles that boast a major contribution to the Scuderia’s haul of Manufacturers’ titles.



The Museum will bestow each room with memorabilia and snapshots in time, looking back over each remarkable racing season that cemented his reputation as an automotive legend firmly in place.







The exhibition will also show Michael's crucial contribution to the development of extraordinary GT cars in his years at Maranello, as a driver and later as a consultant.



Still a constant source of inspiration in the hearts of fans worldwide, Schumacher’s previous birthdays have been marked with displays of pubic affection. Ferrari would not disclose the specifics behind their plans for 'Michael 50', but we expect there to be plenty of public recognition for Schumacher’s half century on January 3.