Will Ferrell Reveals His 'Hardest And Most Fun' Job Of All Time

Will Ferrell has had a long career in the entertainment business, but one gig sticks out.

In an exclusive interview with People, the comedian opened up about being a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” from 1995 to 2002.

“I had a wonderful seven seasons on that show, where I made lifelong friends. I knew in that moment it would be the hardest but most fun job I would ever get to do, and I still look back on it that way,” Ferrell recalled.

During his time on “SNL,” Ferrell had multiple memorable moments, including several now-classic sketches.

And earlier this month, as abuse allegations against Sean “P Diddy” Combs made headlines, one of his “SNL” peers recalled a prank Ferrell played on the rapper.

Comedian Ana Gasteyer, who joined the cast a year after Ferrell, described during a recent podcast interview how annoyed the comedian was with Diddy and his requests.

During Combs’ guest appearance on the show, he asked for a “closed set,” which didn’t sit well with the cast. Ferrell, dressed as one of his iconic characters, crashed his rehearsal and was greeted with a not-so-pleased Combs.

“He was very uncomfortable, but it was also just like, the artifice of all that faux importance,” Gasteyer said. “Like what’s gonna happen? You’re gonna walk into the studio and you’re gonna be like, ‘I’m in the studio, I work here’?”

“SNL” will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February. In his sit-down with People, Ferrell had this to say on his legacy with the show: “It was the one thing I always dreamed about being a part of. It’s kind of enormous to think about in a way, 50 years of what has really defined American comedy.”

