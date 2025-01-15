Will Ferrell's Son Magnus Says John C. Reilly Once Sang an Entire Opera Song During Dinner: 'It Was the Most Amazing Thing'

Will Ferrell’s son Magnus has seen his share of wild dinner guests.

According to Magnus, 20, his dad’s friend John C. Reilly once treated a party to a sweet serenade. In a Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis interview clip newly resurfaced on TikTok, he didn’t hesitate in naming Reilly, 59, as the “craziest person who came over for family dinner.”

“We were doing this Christmas thing where we had close friends and family,” recalled Magnus. “John C. Reilly was there. And it was pretty normal. And then he just at one point started singing opera.”

The Oscar-nominated Chicago star performed an entire aria, he added, laughing. “It was the most amazing thing. Like, it was bizarre! But then you're like, ‘Wait, this is so funny.’ ”

Will, 57, shares Magnus and two other sons, Mattias and Axel, with Viveca Paulin, his wife since 2000. Reilly, who has starred with Will in multiple comedy hits including 2008’s Step Brothers, shares two sons with wife Alison Dickey.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (Left-right:) Viveca Paulin, Will Ferrell, Marrias Paulin Ferrell and Magnus Paulin Ferrell in 2024

Magnus also told Vulpis that he didn’t watch his father’s age-inappropriate movies until he was older. “There are still some movies I haven't seen yet, just cuz I haven't seen them,” he said. “I haven't seen Blades of Glory — which is kind of a crime.”

“Step Brothers, I think, is my favorite one out of his movies. I just think it's funny.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell in 2018

Magnus has joined his parents on the red carpets of plenty of Will's movies, including the documentary Will & Harper last September and Daddy’s Home 2 in 2017.

Last June, Magnus shed light on what it's like having a comedian for a dad. In a video shared to his TikTok, Will could be seen "dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom," as Magnus wrote across the hilarious image.

Magnus is credited in the role of Sea World Kid in his dad's 2013 movie Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Among Will’s upcoming projects as both actor and producer is You’re Cordially Invited, streaming on Prime Video Jan. 30.

