Ferry carrying D-Day veterans to France setting sail from Portsmouth

A ferry carrying D-Day veterans to France for the 80th anniversary commemorations is setting sail from Portsmouth.

The Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel is being accompanied by Royal Navy patrol vessels Trumpeter, Medusa and Basher as well as minehunter HMS Cattistock and Training Ship Royalist and a tug boat as it travels out of Portsmouth Harbour.

The Jedburgh Pipe Band is also playing the ferry out of the harbour where members of the public gathered to see the veterans off as they travel to Caen.

A Spitfire plane is packed on board the Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel as it sails from Portsmouth (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A MoD spokesman said: “The veterans, travelling with The Spirit of Normandy Trust and the Royal British Legion, will carry with them a commemorative torch from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission which will form the centrepiece of the vigil at Bayeux War Cemetery on 5 June.

“A young person will pass this symbolic torch to a veteran before they board the ferry. At 1300 (ship’s time), a wreath-laying will take place on the ferry to remember those who never made it to shore.”

About 40 veterans gathered at Southwick House, in Southwick near Portsmouth, on Monday which was used as the headquarters of the Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight Eisenhower during the build-up to the Normandy invasions.