Ferry decision could be delayed after vote error

Deputy Kirsten Morel said the final decision on which firm runs passenger and freight services might now be made in November [BBC]

A decision on which company will run ferry operations in the Channel Islands could be delayed after a Jersey civil servant withdrew from his involvement in the project.

Richard Corrigan, chief officer of the Department for the Economy and a senior reporting officer (SRO) in the tendering process, stepped aside after voting in an informal online poll for one of the three firms bidding for the deal.

The Government of Jersey said it was "an inadvertent mistake" that was "corrected... as soon as he was made aware of it".

Minister for Sustainable Economic Development Deputy Kirsten Morel accepted the change could mean the final decision on the ferry contract could be delayed until next month.

However, he denied the process had been "contaminated" in response to questions in the States Assembly from backbench politicians.

In response to urgent questions brought by Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Deputy Morel said: "Any delay will be in a matter of days - not any longer than that.

"There has always been the understanding... that the dates can be fluid.

"This is a process between two jurisdictions [Jersey and Guernsey], which also has a political element to it.

"We were aiming for the end of September... into October.

"At the moment, we haven't got there yet.

"But despite this event, I expect to come out with a decision within a couple of weeks.

"I don't know if it will be this side of the month or whether we will go into November."

Richard Corrigan remains the chief officer of Deputy Kirsten Morel's department [Government of Jersey]

Mr Corrigan's decision to step aside followed his vote for Danish firm DFDS in the Facebook poll.

DFDS is competing with Irish Ferries and Condor in a bid for the Channel Islands contract.

The poll asked: "Who do I want to be awarded the ferry contract?"

Morel said a new SRO would be in place next week to oversee the remaining stages of the tender process, which is being jointly run with the States of Guernsey.

He said other members of the project team from within the government and Ports of Jersey would provide support.

Morel said he was "absolutely convinced" the vote was made in error [BBC]

Morel said Mr Corrigan, who remains in his role in the department, continued to have his full support despite no longer being involved in the tender process.

"I believe this was a genuine error," he said.

"He wanted to understand what the public was thinking when he saw the poll, but the only way to see at that time how the results were going was to press one of the voting buttons.

"He did that and we are where we are now."

Deputy Renouf told the States Assembly the situation could lead some people to believe the process had been "contaminated by... somebody being predisposed to make a decision".

He asked Morel whether he had considered "the legal risks that might have arisen from that potential contamination".

'Not bias'

Morel said in response: "It is a consideration of mine, it is something that concerns me.

"This was a blunder. It was not bias, and I am absolutely convinced by that.

"You only ever find out if it's tested in court, but I believe we are on safe ground in that sense."

Condor Ferries' current operating agreements with Jersey and Guernsey end on 27 March 2025, with the successful bidder expected to run the services for 15 years.

DFDS undertook berthing trials at St Peter Port and St Helier harbours earlier this month.

