Ferry to deliver essential food and medicines

Essential food and medical supplies are to be delivered to Jersey after bad weather caused disruption.

The Brittany Ferries vessel Barfleur is due to arrive in St Helier at 09:00 BST from Portsmouth on Friday with 42 trailers of stock for the island's retailers.

This is the second trip to Jersey this year by the ferry which is owned by Condor's majority shareholder.

Condor said it had scheduled passenger and freight ferry Islander to travel to Jersey on Sunday to clear the backlog of up to 50 trailers following the recent disruption.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive officer of Condor Ferries, said the firm was "committed to keeping the islands stocked and supplied".

He said: "Brittany Ferries’ ability to mobilise resources to support Condor is crucial and islanders can expect to see other improvements in our approach to passenger and freight management in the coming months."

Barfleur was expected to arrive after Condor's Goodwill and Voyager vessels had left and would be supported by a tug to ensure safe entry into the port, the ferry firm said.

