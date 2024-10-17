Ferry sailing brought forward by five hours

Passengers travelling on the Manannan to Liverpool must check in early [MANX SCENES]

Friday afternoon’s ferry sailing between the Isle of Man and Liverpool has been brought forward by five hours due to poor conditions in the Irish Sea.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the 15:00 BST departure of the fast craft Manannan would now leave at 10:00 due to "adverse weather" being forecast.

Its return crossing, which had been due to leave Liverpool at 19:15, will now leave at 18:00 instead, the firm added.

Sailings between the island and Lancashire are expected to depart as scheduled on Friday.

The Manxman carried out a berthing trial in Liverpool on Tuesday [IOMSPC]

Flagship vessel the Manxman is set to resume its services of that route between Douglas and Heysham at 08:45 after a recent spell in drydock for repairs.

That was followed by the ferry successfully carrying out a berthing trial at the Manx government’s new ferry terminal in Liverpool ahead of the start of its weekly winter sailings to the port from 9 November.

Twice-daily ferry sailings between the island and Heysham have been carried out by the Ben-my-Chree since 29 September.

