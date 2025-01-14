New festival highlights Indigenous theatre in Manitoba
A jigging cat and sisters in a dystopian future: We hear from some of the playwrights about their pieces in the new Kiyanaan Indigenous Theatre Festival in Winnipeg.
A jigging cat and sisters in a dystopian future: We hear from some of the playwrights about their pieces in the new Kiyanaan Indigenous Theatre Festival in Winnipeg.
Bella Hadid shared a birthday IG post for her mum, Yolanda Hadid, featuring throwback snaps of her wearing a blue floral bikini and a gold string two-piece.
Trump's inauguration will take place on Monday, Jan. 20
The actress admitted that there was no way anyone could pull the stunt these days, adding, "You’d get canceled."
Netflix is removed a hit trilogy ahead of an upcoming new release - find out more
Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t
'The Office' star appeared on the series as Albert Ingalls' schoolmate Belinda and, later, his love interest Michele
"I am often mocked for not using this. Never had one growing up. Never needed one."
The TV host is in South Africa for the return of Love Island: All Stars - see photos
It's only been two weeks.
The Laneige muse was an after-hours vision in timeless partywear - see more
Would Alec, Daniel, or William do better?
Don't mind me; just looking through all my screenshots of my iPhone background.
We all live the same lives.
If you envision a billionaire's life being filled with yachts, personal butlers and endless luxury, you might be surprised by Mark Cuban's daily routine. Even though the "Shark Tank" star, minority...
The reality star was called a hypocrite as people reminded the world about her family's excesses during Southern California's 2022 drought.
General Hospital has lost its longest-serving cast member: Leslie Charleson, who had played Dr. Monica Quartermaine since 1977, has died at the age of 79. GH executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news of Charleson’s passing on Instagram Sunday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend …
Stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia were mourning the loss of their homes and possessions in LA's devastating fires.
Demi Moore teases fans with how her name is actually pronounced. Watch the video below to find out!
The good, the bad, and the cringeworthy...
The ‘Hills’ alum and her husband, Spencer Pratt, lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire on Jan. 8