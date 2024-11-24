Festive events and travel hit by storm in Sussex

Strong winds due to Storm Bert have caused disruptions to railway services [Getty Images]

Strong winds due to Storm Bert have been causing disruption to railway services and events across East and West Sussex.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind until 21:00 GMT, with gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) expected in some areas.

Officials warned that disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services were likely, as well as possible damage to buildings, power cuts and danger to life.

Scaffolding has also collapsed in Worthing due to high winds for a second day in a row.

Emergency services were first called to the scaffolding to the rear of a shop in Chandos Road on Saturday morning.

Cannon Street in Brighton was also closed due to concerns over scaffolding on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, some Southern and Thameslink rail services are expected to be cancelled or delayed as a result of the severe weather.

Southern said the disruption was expected to last until 10:00 on Monday.

Nymans Garden in Handcross has closed for the day due to the high winds, while Leonardslee Gardens in Horsham announced its light show on Sunday had been cancelled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation,” a spokesperson said.

Both gardens are due to reopen as usual on Monday.

Cannon Street in Brighton was closed on Saturday night due to concerns over scaffolding [Eddie Mitchell]

The Winter Fair at the South of England Showground in Ardingly has also been forced to close “in the interest of safety”, a spokesperson said.

“We understand how disappointing this is, but the safety of everyone on site is our absolute priority,” they said.

The Met Office said the strong winds were likely to cause “dangerous coastal conditions”.

Officials warned of a small chance of injuries from flying debris and from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

More than 200 flood alerts are in place across the UK, while about 350,000 homes had lost power, though most have been reconnected.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Bert.

“For those who have lost power, my department will be keeping in close touch with the energy companies as they seek to ensure it is restored as swiftly as possible and help those affected.”

