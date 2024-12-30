Festive Spanish dog walk supports Valencia's flood-hit shelters

STORY: :: Hundreds take part in a festive dog walk in Madrid to support Valencia's flood-hit animal shelters

:: December 30, 2024

:: Madrid, Spain

:: Nacho Paunero, President, El Refugio

:: "We think that the ones that need help the most are the animal associations that were affected by the floods in Valencia. So we took the decision that all the money should go to them. And that's how it’s going to be. All the people who came here are helping those who need it most.”

:: “I think it’s great that all the money goes to the Valencia floods fund because many animal shelters and many animals were left with nothing.”

Animal protection group El Refugio usually organizes the annual festive dog version of the traditional year-end San Silvestre race to raise awareness against animal abuse and abandonment.

This year, the animal welfare group decided to gather funds to help animal shelters in the Valencia region instead, where floods killed more than 220 people.

Excited pooches, some donning Santa costumes and other festive outfits, and their humans passed by the Puerta del Sol square and other landmarks of the Spanish capital.

