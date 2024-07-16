Fetish for endless new laws is turning us into pliant servants of the Big State

Here we go again. Another tsunami of legislation is about to pour out of Westminster to inundate an already saturated political landscape. Wednesday’s King’s Speech will contain around 35 major Bills mainly to implement the reforms promised in Labour’s election manifesto. This seems reasonable enough – except that we know there will be another 30 Bills next year and the year after that.

The last Labour government was notorious for its excessive law-making: between 1997 and 2010, there were 520 Acts of Parliament. The Coalition took office pledging to curb this legislative frenzy and for a while did so before joining in.

The Tories even had a self-denying ordinance that required one law to be abolished for every new one introduced. That didn’t last. In the 14 years of Conservative-led administrations, there were 497 UK Public General Acts, as they are called – ie those spawned by central government. That is not much better than Labour, which at least believes in running things from the centre and constraining the actions of individuals. The Tories were supposed to reverse this trend but didn’t, which goes some way to explain their heavy defeat on July 4.

Most new laws do not come into being directly through an Act but by means of a statutory instrument – secondary legislation, often unamendable, and triggered by ministerial fiat. Each year, thousands of these are tabled – about 30,000 since 2010, far more than occurred even under the previous Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Yet go back in history and there were hardly any. In 1964, there were just 73 statutory instruments; in 1950, also an election year, only 28. Moreover, there were only 13 Acts of Parliament.

Many people today probably do not appreciate how much more government there is than there used to be. Its encroachment has been so insidious that we have come to regard it as the natural order of things. More than that, we have come to expect a law to be introduced to cover any incident even when they are one-off events or accidents, however tragic.

New statutes with names attached, such as Martyn’s Law, are examples. They are a response to a dreadful event, such as the Manchester Arena bombing in the case of Martyn Hett, and help the families of victims come to terms with their loss.

This particular law imposes a new duty on venues to take steps to improve public safety. It is supposed to be implemented in a proportionate way, but is impacting on village halls and churches. Such laws often have unintended consequences. The vetting and barring regime set up after the Soham murders, for instance, pushed thousands of volunteers into giving up helping in the community.

Whenever anything happens, ministers feel under pressure to respond with a new law. They also have their own agenda to implement but rarely consider the cost incurred by this excessive legislating. Billions of pounds are frittered away in implementation in the public sector, while companies must find the money to employ staff whose only job is to ensure compliance with new laws that often hold back innovation and investment. It is hardly surprising that an over-regulated economy is an unproductive one.

Much of the blame for this sorry state of affairs is attributable to a fetish for ever more legislation – and because politicians feel they have failed in their job if they don’t come up with at least one new Bill every session. Ministers trying to make an impression set out impossible ambitions; officials try to achieve them (or don’t), often through new information technology and processes that are unsuited to the task, and a few years later the project collapses at vast cost to the taxpayer.

Every year before the King’s Speech, the process is the same. Ministers, egged on by their officials, compete with each other for a space in the legislative programme. Not to get one is deemed a failure. Yet the minister who would really be earning his salary would make sure that his department is delivering what Parliament intended in an efficient and cost-effective way and not always be looking around for another law to introduce. He or she would also ensure that existing legislation that doesn’t work is repealed or amended.

The nature of laws has changed, too. They used to advance the cause of personal liberty and reduce the power of the state (Habeas Corpus, Bill of Rights etc), but nowadays do the reverse. Free speech is curtailed, rights constrained and opinions are controlled by statute. Stealing from a shop is overlooked whereas to make an injudicious comment on Twitter (X) is to invite a visit from the local constabulary and possible prosecution. The fact that the last Labour government introduced thousands of new criminal offences may help to explain prison overcrowding.

Of course, not all new laws are bad, but we have had too many whose lack of efficacy has been apparent from the outset and that were introduced simply to make a political point, not to make anyone’s life better or simpler or freer.

The state’s accretion of power to restrict what we do and shape who we are has created a society of pliant individuals who are forever looking for someone else to help them out. Governments clearly need to keep law and order, fight wars, provide strategic infrastructure and defend minorities. But by reaching so far into areas once considered off limits, they have created a normality that makes those arguing for a smaller state look eccentric and out of touch.

Rest assured, but no sooner will this first parliamentary session end than pressure will crank up in Whitehall for yet more new laws even before we know whether the ones we have already work properly and are worth keeping. At least Bills are now discussed before they go into the parliamentary system; yet the one thing we do very badly in this country, and should do more of, is post-legislative scrutiny.

But one way to put the brakes on this tendency would be to have just one King’s Speech per Parliament in order to implement the Government’s election manifesto. That would end the annual ministerial scramble to find something – anything – to insert in the legislative programme.