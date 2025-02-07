Fetterman Says He’ll Vote Against Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.

Sen. John Fetterman may be warming up to President Donald Trump, but his support isn’t unconditional.

The Pennsylvania Democrat announced Thursday night that he would vote against Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Director of National Intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations.”

I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings.



After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 7, 2025

Both Trump picks were standing on thin ice until lawmakers voted to advance their nominations to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Fetterman previously voted to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general, Scott Turner as housing secretary, and Howard Lutnick as commerce chief.