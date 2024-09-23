Fever fans return to Playoffs

Latest Stories
Freak accident during pro-am has young Aussie golfer fighting for his eyesight
Jeffrey Guan, a promising 20-year-old from Australia who recently made his PGA Tour debut, may lose his sight in one eye after a freak accident at a pro-am. He suffered the injury during a pro-am event Friday at Club Cataline in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. He was struck…
- FTW Outdoors
The thrilling call of Colorado's Hail Mary was perfect: 'Just like 1994!'
What a Saturday night it was for Colorado. The Buffaloes were down by seven to Baylor with two seconds left on the clock. Shedeur Sanders took the snap, ran to his left and launched it to the end zone ... and there was LaJohntay Wester sliding in to grab the…
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Head Coach Has Powerful Steven Stamkos Stance
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently spoke about Steven Stamkos.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
The Best One-Punch Knockout In Rangers History
Some Rangers history from The Maven.
- Kansas City Star
Patrick Mahomes won’t be able to add to incredible stats in dome stadiums on Sunday
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has posted incredible statistics in games played in a dome, but that won’t come into play against the Falcons.
- FTW Outdoors
The Bears ran a Caleb Williams option with D’Andre Swift on an incredibly foolish 4th-down play call
To say the Chicago Bears offense has been anemic to start the 2024 season would be an understatement. At the time of this writing, Chicago has just one offensive touchdown through almost 11 quarters of play. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has been pressing, and
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Make First Five Cuts at Training Camp
All five players cut were returned to their respective Junior teams.
- The Hockey News - Las Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner Makes Statement After Missing Medical Exam
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner spoke with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and released a statement about why he missed his mandatory preseason medical exam.
- MMA Junkie
Former UFC headliner 'Cowboy' Oliveira knocked out in bareknuckle debut in Russia
The combat sports world can be a fickle mistress, which a former UFC headliner continued to discover Friday. Alex Oliveira made his bareknuckle boxing debut at a REN TV Fight Club event in Russia. He was knocked down twice in the first round and suffered a TKO loss to…
- FTW Outdoors
NFL fans were enamored with a sad Cowboys fan in a big hat during Week 3 defeat
Editor's note: This article has been updated to add new information. With the Dallas Cowboys headed to a 1-2 start to their 2024 NFL season, it's safe to say fans aren't happy. And this one melancholy Cowboys fan in particular with a comically large hat caught the…
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL schedule today: Everything to know about Week 3 games on Sunday
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is here and there are plenty of intriguing matchups on Sunday. Here's the full slate and how to watch.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
2024 BMW PGA Championship prize money payouts for every player at Wentworth Club
It was a pair of familiar faces on the PGA Tour battling it out for one of the biggest titles on the DP World Tour on Sunday. Billy Horschel topped Rory McIlroy on the second playoff hole to win the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentwo
- Yahoo Sports
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey hits 2nd longest field goal in NFL history
One of the NFL's best kickers made some history on Sunday.
- People
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Joy Ride in Mini Golf Cart: ‘These Two’
The mom of two, who is pregnant with their third child, shared the cute moment on her Instagram Stories
- Miami Herald
Dolphins sign a quarterback, elevate two receivers and place a player on injured reserve
Dolphins, short-handed at wide receiver, made four roster moves on Saturday, including signing quarterback Tim Boyle.
- The Canadian Press
Dolphins dealing with another QB injury after Skylar Thompson leaves in the 2nd half vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are again facing uncertainty at quarterback.
- The Canadian Press
Ohtani stays on a tear, setting another MLB record in 14th game with a home run and a steal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is at it again.
- The Canadian Press
As season winds down, an interesting off-season awaits for the Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO — A late-season Blue Jays news release in 2023 trumpeted the team's push to the post-season and release of playoff ticket info ahead of the final homestand.
- The Canadian Press
Thomas' triple-double leads Connecticut to win over Indiana and Caitlin Clark in WNBA playoff opener
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas always raises her play in the postseason.
- The Canadian Press
De Grasse soaking in the moment, enjoying reception after Olympic gold in Paris
Andre De Grasse is enjoying the high of being a gold medallist once again.