A few more showers until warmer weather returns to Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much longer cooler weather will remain and when rain chances will arrive to Northern California over the next few days.
So much snow fell in the past 24 hours that history was made for St. John’s International Airport. March 8, 2024 now stands as the snowiest day in history for the weather station, with records going back to 1942.
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
Guests watched in shock as the two zookeepers navigated their way to safety after a mishap left them enclosed with the gorilla
A Swan Valley-area trapper checking his line a few weeks ago stumbled upon a remarkable catch: the first cougar that's ever been captured alive in Manitoba.Clint Janzen was driving down a trail when he spotted the big cat in a trap just off to the side of the path."I had a coyote that I had caught that was dead and half ate up, which is abnormal, because a leg hold trap just holds it," he said. "I just assumed that the wolves had killed the coyote and ate it, so I … reset the trap on a wolf trai
Widespread weather alerts have been issued for the heavy rain moving into all of southern Ontario. Rain as far north as northeastern Ontario. However, winter makes a return as the rain exits. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The 8-eyed animal had golden babies on its back and under its legs, photo shows.
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
VICTORIA — Recent snowfall at higher elevations in British Columbia has given a boost to the record low snowpack, but the risk of declining stream flows and drought conditions this summer still remains, says a top River Forecast Centre official. The average snowpack in the province increased to 66 per cent of what is normal after recent snowfall. Before that, it measured 61 per cent, close to the historic low recorded almost five decades ago, Dave Campbell, head of the River Forecast Centre, sai
Grizzly bears will soon emerge from hibernation and the National Park Service has offered humorous but also serious advice on how to stay safe.
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan focused on climate change as the predominant national security threat for Canada at the annual Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa on Friday. “Canada is warming on average twice as quickly as the rest of the world. And in our north, it is about three times as fast,” Sajjan warned.
Greg Ebel doesn't see the clash inspiring similar challenges outside of the country's largest province.
Heavy rains have swept across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, causing localised flooding and hail in parts of the country. (AP video: Jon Gambrell)
The snow is expected to stop falling by mid-day on Saturday. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)Many facilities remain closed Saturday morning in the wake of a big dump of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.The Metrobus and GoBus are off the roads for the day. The Avalon Mall and City of St. John's facilities will remain closed. As well, NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South will not open Saturday. Also, Saturday masses at several churches in the St. John's area have been cance
Several rounds of rain and snow are entering B.C.'s South Coast, bringing drenching rains to Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver, and hazardous driving conditions to mountain highways
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor's office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant in Gruenheide came to a stand
If the climate warms by more than 7 degrees, the likelihood of extinction for a species increases, regardless of its other traits.
Snow continues overnight into Saturday AM for eastern Newfoundland with our eyes set on a secondary system moving in Sunday into Monday across Atlantic Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The lakes hit their lowest ice cover in over 50 years last month, with experts warning that toxic algal blooms and lower fish stocks could follow.
The average cost per litre of regular gasoline added 0.7 cents between Feb. 29 and March 7, rising to $1.578 per litre.
Sea level rise caused by the changing climate is expected to wreak havoc on the nation’s coastal cities, impacts that could be heightened in the years ahead as the cities themselves are sinking, according to a study published this week. The research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, found that coastal land areas are…