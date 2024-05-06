With few public storm shelters, officials recommend sheltering in place
With few public storm shelters, officials recommend sheltering in place
With few public storm shelters, officials recommend sheltering in place
Here's how to tell if it's safe for your pup or if you should try an alternative.
Noem doubled down on her decision to shoot and kill her 14-month-old hunting dog during an interview on CBS this weekend.
A hiker spotted the 2-year-old Shar-Pei mix and waited with her for nearly two hours until Arizona Humane Society rescuers arrived
Cupid the “sweet” dog had spent about 200 days at a North Carolina shelter.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brian Lush was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Summerstown on April 24. The Ontario Provincial Police say he has been found dead. (Ontario Provincial Police)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a press release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in a stabbing last week in Nepean has died, according to the local English public school board.First responders were called to the 100 block of Constellation Drive on Thursday, where they found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, Ottawa police said that afternoon.The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had previously confirmed the teen was a student at nearby Sir Guy Carleton S
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w
“Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE
Relatives have identified three bodies found in a well as those of two Australian surfers and one American who went missing last weekend, Mexican authorities said Sunday. Baja California state prosecutors said the relatives had viewed the bodies recovered from a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep and recognized them as their loved ones.