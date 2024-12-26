Few showers and mild Thursday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on several rain chances in the 7-day forecast.
China has approved the construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam, kicking off an ambitious project on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau that could affect millions downstream in India and Bangladesh. The dam, which will be located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, could produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, according to an estimate provided by the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020. That would more than triple the 88.2 billion kWh designed capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world's largest, in central China.
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
Conservation International's expedition in Peru's Alto Mayo Landscape unearthed dozens of species new to science
CALGARY — Jason Bradley spent 20 years of his career as ranch manager at a 50,000-acre grazing operation in west-central Alberta, so he understands why people react with skepticism to the idea of raising a herd of cattle on a working solar farm.
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Record-setting flooding over three days dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of northern California, a fire left thousands under evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, forecasters issued the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco and rough seas tore down part of a wharf in Santa Cruz.
The killer whale who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent act of grieving recently gave birth to a new baby, according to Michael Weiss, research director of the Center for Whale Research.
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
UPDATE, Dec. 25 — Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas DayMultiple major B.C. Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Christmas Day due to an incoming storm.The second of a series of powerful storms this week is expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the South Coast of B.C. on Christmas morning.As a result, B.C. Ferries cancelled all sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen for Wednesday, as well as several Christmas Day sailings on the other major ro
Dangerous waves brought down part of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday and prompted multiple water rescues from the Pacific Ocean this week as waves up to 60 feet are forecast along the shores of California.
Of all the astronomical events we saw in the sky in 2024, three stood out among the rest.
Elsewhere in the state, at least one pier partially collapsed and people were swept away by strong ocean currents.
One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami marks its 20th anniversary on Dec. 26
It's quiet for now, but Jacqueline Thomas is looking ahead to our next rain chances.