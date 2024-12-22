A few showers set to return this week along with milder weather for Christmas!
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
Folks heading south of the border this season could see a season influenced by a La Niña-like pattern
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
VANCOUVER — Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have recovered the body of a second person whose home was hit by a mudslide last weekend in British Columbia's Sea to Sky region.
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.
As Christmas approaches and an expected record number of people across the country set off on their journeys, they may encounter travel trouble as winter storms threaten delays.
Deer hunters in the province are bringing more venison to put on the table this year. They took 11,780 deer in New Brunswick this fall — a 31 per cent increase since last year, and the largest number of deer harvested in the province since 1997. "We were expecting an increase in harvest," said Joe Kennedy, a provincial deer biologist, in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton."We've been tracking an increase in the population for the last 10 years really, and we were expecting about an
A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
A strong storm is expected across Atlantic Canada this weekend bringing a wintry-mix and strong winds. Details with Melinda Singh.
Here's everything to know about the weather forecast for Notre Dame-Indiana in the CFP on Friday night:
STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.
STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.
Bere Marsh Farm has saplings of the species that it hopes to share with "those eager to help".
The fall and early winter have been active with multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow in the West. While this has helped to alleviate any drought conditions and boosted the snowpack, the ground is becoming saturated. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the continued precipitation will increase the risk of flooding and mudslides. With Christmas this week, more people will be traveling by plane, train and automobile. The repeated rounds of rain and snow are likely to cause people to drive mor