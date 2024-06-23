A few showers or storms possible Sunday
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the forecast.
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the forecast.
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
With significant moisture in the atmosphere, Ontario and Quebec are in store for a stormy weekend with risks of flooding. Melinda Singh has more details on what is in store for the weekend.
The solution looks promising.
Canada has been keen to find ways to get people into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of gas-guzzling cars that produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Governments have been using regulations and subsidies with the goal of speeding up the transition to EVs. David Akin has been investigating the pace of electric vehicle ownership across the country, and he looks at who is benefiting from the incentive programs.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
Researchers are exploring multiple uses for wind farms far out at sea, such as producing fresh seafood. A four-year project that started in 2023 at Scandinavia's largest wind farm off Denmark's east coast is showing signs of early success with its first harvest of seaweed 18 months later. (AP video by James Brooks, Produced by David Keyton)
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
Flooding and rainfall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, June 21, put pressure on the city’s wastewater management system, officials said, forcing it to run at near-capacity levels.Footage released by the City of Sioux Falls shows heightened water levels at Falls Park.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flooding warning for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on Friday.“The flooding and additional rainfall Friday night is straining the City’s wastewater collection and treatment system, forcing it to run at or near maximum capacity,” the city wrote on X.Residents were asked to conserve wastewater.The city also encouraged residents out and about to observe flooding safety rules. Credit: City of Sioux Falls – Municipal Government via Storyful
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
A dangerous heat wave over the eastern US is bringing sweltering temperatrues to much of the US this weekend, including over parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a tropical system could develop this weekend through the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest:
The Weather Network challenges the status quo with the first campaign using an AI-assisted avatar
Changes are in the works for the weather for much of the northeastern and western United States starting this weekend and will be in full swing as next week progresses, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Heat will move out of much of the Northeast but will spring up in the West. A massive area of high pressure that has been centered over the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys much of this past week will shift westward through Sunday and will set up over the Southwest states next week. As the c
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Police said the trooper swerved to avoid another driver and crashed into an embankment.
The low hum from the mine, as loud as a lawnmower, fills nearby homes 24 hours a day.