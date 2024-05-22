Few Storms Wednesday

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter conditions are allowing crews to make progress in their firefight in the province's northeast where thousands of evacuees remain out of their homes for a second week. The service says in an update on Tuesday that the more seasonable weather has reduced fire activity and is expected to persist throughout the week. But it's warning that despite the favourable conditions, much of the province remains "unseasonably dry" due to the ongoing droug