Fewer hours and more pay: here's why the London Underground strike was called off

Tube drivers have been offered a “ground-breaking” deal including a four-day week and paid meal breaks in return for calling off their strikes, it can be revealed.They say they will work 2.5 hours a week less than at present, and will also receive an extra week’s paid paternity leave.Gareth Bacon, the Tory shadow transport secretary, described the offer as “quite unbelievable” and a “sell-out” by London mayor Sadiq Khan that would result in a worse service for passengers.Aslef had threatened to close the London Underground on November 7 and 12 unless Transport for London made an improved offer to address what the union called “exhausting” shift patterns.