Fewer Showers Wednesday

- The Weather Network
An unusual October hurricane is growing in the Atlantic
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
- The Daily Beast
Trump: Nobody Could Have Predicted a Hurricane Would Hit Mid-Hurricane Season
Former President Donald Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia on Monday, where he rambled incoherently about how no one could have predicted Hurricane Helene’s arrival—which made landfall at the peak of hurricane season. Speaking to the press outside the heavily damaged brick facade of a warehouse, Trump opined, “Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.” Hurricane season typically runs from early June through late November, meaning that
- Miami Herald
Florida keeping an eye on Caribbean system that could become a storm this week
What to know.
- USA TODAY
Montana rancher gets 6 months in prison for creating hybrid sheep for captive hunting
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
- The Weather Network - Video
October Outlook: Above-seasonal temperatures expected across Canada
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Forecasters urge South MS to watch system in Caribbean that could enter Gulf of Mexico
The storm could form in roughly the same area as Hurricane Helene did last week, forecasters said.
- The Weather Network
Solar max is nearly here! Here’s how and where to see the Northern Lights
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
- BBC
Scenes of devastation in North Carolina as storm claims 116 lives
Homes and bridges have been washed away, villages flattened and the tourist town of Asheville cut off.
- BuzzFeed
21 Photos That'll Make You Say, "Mother Nature Does Whatever The Effffff She Wants"
You're never really in control, she is.
- USA TODAY
'Surreal' scope of devastation in Asheville, North Carolina: 'Our hearts are broken'
Officials said Sunday they're waiting to release information about deaths because residents still lack phone access.
- The Canadian Press
Supplies arrive by plane and by mule in North Carolina as Helene's death toll tops 130
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene came to light Monday across the South, revealing a wasteland of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways in one of the worst storms in U.S. history. The death toll topped 130.
- BBC
Thirty killed in one county after hurricane swamps North Carolina
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
- Futurism
COVID-19 Pandemic Affected the Moon, Scientists Claim
Something strange happened when the Earth was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020: the Moon got substantially colder. As detailed in a recent article published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, observed that lunar nighttime surface temperatures dipped substantially […]
- CBC
See the massive devastation in Asheville, N.C., after Hurricane Helene
Drone footage shows destroyed homes, businesses and roads in and around Asheville, N.C., in the aftermath of a hurricane that has killed nearly 100 people across the southeast U.S.
- USA TODAY
Zookeeper in Nigeria mauled, killed by lion after leaving enclosure unlocked: reports
35-year-old zookeeper Babaji Daule was reportedly mauled and killed by a lion after leaving the animal's enclosure unlocked.
- Canadian Press Videos
Beluga whales help Canadian woman heal after attack
After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)
- Miami Herald
Remnants of Joyce: Monday, Sep 30 status update from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Remnants of Joyce
- Associated Press
Wyoming moves ahead with slight change to law allowing wolves to be killed with vehicles
People outraged by how a man ran down a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal’s mouth shut and brought it into a bar last winter failed to persuade Wyoming lawmakers on Monday to outlaw killing predators with vehicles as ranching industry representatives stood by the practice as a useful way to keep predator numbers in check. After public comments almost entirely opposed the practice, a legislative committee voted unanimously to move ahead with a bill that for the first time would impose penalties for running down predators — but only under specific circumstances. Beyond that, running down predators would remain legal under the measure now headed for possible discussion by the Wyoming Legislature this winter.
- The Canadian Press
Wyoming considers slight change to law allowing wolves to be killed with vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Outrage over how a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal's mouth shut and brought it into a bar has resulted in a proposal to tweak Wyoming's animal cruelty law to apply to people who legally kill wolves by intentionally running them over.
- United Press International
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
An Octogenarian Montana livestock rancher was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for cloning giant sheep hybrids to be sold and hunted, federal prosecutors said.