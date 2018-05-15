Feyenoord's Van Persie not ready to retire

Robin van Persie is pictured on the pitch of De Kuip stadium, after the Dutch player signed a contract with Feyenoord, in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Feyenoord forward Robin van Persie has said he will play on for at least another season.

After helping Feyenoord win the Dutch Cup last month the 34-year-old said he would take a few weeks to decide whether it was time to hang up his boots but the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward told reporters he wanted to play on.

"I’m continuing, I’m too much of an enthusiast to stop," he said. "A lot of people were shocked when I said was not sure whether I wanted to play again but I found it a real struggle to get to the cup final. Every time I had an injury setback, I felt really down."

Van Persie, who won 102 caps for the Netherlands, scored a superbly taken goal in last month's Cup final as Feyenoord romped to a 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar. “I thought at the time that would have been a great way to leave the game," he said.

“Being in the squad gives me enormous pleasure, to be out on the field and to get better with this team.

"Eventually I decided I would still get a lot of pleasure out of it,” said Van Persie, who will 35 in August.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Peter Rutherford)