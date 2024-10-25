FFA members work to make positive impacts in their communities
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates have been married since 1989. The "Disclaimer" star says his wife is to thank for their long marriage.
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
A sarcastic statue dedicated to Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists was unveiled in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. The piece features a bronze shaped pile of feces resting atop a desk with California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D) name above a short paragraph explaining the monument. “This memorial honors the brave men and women who…
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."
"Now he has around-the-clock support and can enjoy the things he loves, like eating cheeseburgers and rage-posting at 3 a.m.," the narrator says at one point.
For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."
CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a top Georgia Republican sparred Thursday over former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election in 2020. “You’re making suggestions that that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” Acosta told Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia GOP. “Your party’s own secretary of…
The Republican senator tried to ridicule Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. The Marine Corps veteran didn't take the attacks lying down.