FFAW celebrating decision against seafood processors in snow crab dispute

The Fish, Food and Allied Workers union is celebrating a ruling over last year's payment dispute for snow crab that the union president estimates will net a collective $3.3 million payout for harvesters.

FFAW filed the grievance against the Association of Seafood Producers (ASP) on the removal of the 20 per cent tolerance for snow crab in 2023.

The tolerance had previously allowed harvesters to be paid the minimum price for their entire catch as long as the percentage of crab under four inches, but still of legal size, was less than 20 per cent.

On Aug. 5 the arbiter ruled in favour of the fish harvesters union.

"These processors have processing licenses from the province, and I expect them to behave in a more honourable manner than what they've been doing," FFAW president Greg Pretty told CBC News.

"It's important not only that the harvesters get their money back, but that it shines a light on behaviours of crab processing companies in this province."

He said fish harvesters are owed approximately $3.3 million from 2023 from processing companies.

"I'll ballpark it at about 11 million pounds at 30 cents — so roughly $3 million. So that's what we were short last year," said Pretty.

The next step will be to meet with fish processing companies and determine the amount they each owed, said Pretty, adding not all companies will pay the same amount. For example, a larger company like Quinlan Brothers would pay more than a smaller operation, he said.

If they can't settle on an owed amount, Pretty says the case goes back to the arbiter.

"The order could be made into a court order, in which case the company would ... legally have to pay the amounts owing," said Pretty.

"We're in pretty good legal shape on this one."

Pretty said this dispute started about 15 months ago when a six-week stalemate between the two parties delayed the start of the crab harvest. He said when the season started, the ASP "arbitrarily removed" the payment for crab under the collective agreement.

"We grieve this and the grievance was heard," said Pretty.

Still reviewing

ASP executive director Jeff Loder said Tuesday's decision was highly technical regarding the interpretation of both the price setting panel process decision and the 2024 schedule.

"It just dealt with liability. It doesn't deal with damages. That will be the second phase of this particular arbitration," Loder told CBC News on Tuesday morning.

He added he's still reviewing the decision and there are ways to appeal the arbiter's decision, including asking for a judicial court review.

"But it's too premature to talk about ... any action like that," he said.

"ASP respects arbitration processes. We respect all the decisions of the price setting panel, which is not the normal behaviour of the FFAW."

Loder said the 20 per cent tolerance for undersized crab has been part of the schedule for years but the ASP had discussed the exact per cent with the FFAW in recent years and he said they will continue to have that conversation.

But he said on a yearly basis the ASP was finding smaller crabs were being covered under the exemption.

"It should not be basically a carve out for small crab, which is the way it was acting if you look at the numbers, which is why we raised this issue with the union last year."

Loder said the association needs to have a policy discussion with the FFAW on the proper exemption for crab size.

"The market does not want crab of that size. There are some legitimate reasons for having some level of tolerance," he said.

Loder also noted that while the FFAW is celebrating the arbiter's decision, the union has taken negative stances on other arbiter's decisions about price setting that wasn't in its favour.

"If they don't agree with those decisions, then they say this process is broken," said Loder.

In February an arbitrator ruled the FFAW had broken its collective agreement with the ASP by telling crab harvesters to keep their boats tied up at the start of last season amid a price dispute.

The tie-up lasted six weeks, and was fuelled by calls for better prices for harvesters. The price of snow crab was originally set at $2.20 per pound — where it remained when the tie-up ended — but rose to $2.60 per pound by the end of the season.

