FHP: Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Sumter County

A trucker who plowed into traffic on Highway 440 in Laval, Que., causing a massive pileup that killed four people, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death. In her decision, Quebec court judge Yanick Laramée said Jagmeet Grewal, a truck driver who failed to brake as his truck approached a line of vehicles on August 5, 2019, was negligent that day — both because he wasn't paying attention to the road and wasn't supposed to be driving.Grewal wasn't looking at the road for 10 second