FHP pursue and arrest reckless driver in Pasco County

SWNS

A woman is living a real life "50 First Dates" - after her husband suffered a severe brain injury when he was flung off his motorbike headfirst into a lamp post. Jannira Canales, 27, has to remind her husband, Norberto, 31, who she and their son is - like the film starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler - after the horror accident. The pair had set off to the beach on separate bikes in July 2023 when disaster struck. Jannira arrived with their son, Aaron, now eight, and was confused when Norberto didn't show. She realised he had been in an accident when she saw a Facebook post with the picture of his bike and a road closed.