FIA F3 tweaks points system and reversed-grid race format for 2020

The Formula 1 support series FIA Formula 3 has announced a revised points system and reversed-grid race format for the 2020 season.

FIA F3 inherited its previous format from its predecessor GP3, which entailed the top eight finishers from the opening race being reversed to form the grid order for race two, in which only eight drivers then subsequently score points.

Citing the size of its current grid as the reason, the series will now invert the whole points-scoring top 10 from the first race for the second and final race of the weekend.

The reverse-grid race will now award points on a 15-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points basis to the top 10, as opposed to the previous allocation of 15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.

"Having a grid of thirty drivers means that finishing in the top 10 is already a huge achievement, and we felt that it should be rewarded in both races rather than solely in the first race," said series CEO Bruno Michel.

"Therefore, from this season onwards, we have decided that, we will reverse the top 10 for Race 2, instead of the top eight, and that the top 10 drivers of both races will take points.

"This will give more drivers the opportunity to score and end the year with a better reflection of their accomplishment over the season."

The 2020 F3 season, for which 27 of the 30 available seats have officially been filled, will begin in Bahrain in March.

Trident reveals first F2 driver

Fellow support series FIA Formula 2 is down to just one unconfirmed ride for 2020, after Trident announced its first driver.

The Italian outfit, which remains the only team yet to fill its line-up, has confirmed Euroformula Open champion Marino Sato for one of the seats.

Sato, a former Italian F4 and European F3 regular, won nine races on his way to a dominant Euroformula Open title last year.

He also ran a six-race schedule with Campos in F2, posting a best finish of 11th.

"Marino is a very professional racer with great talent," said Trident owner Maurizio Savadori.

"His recent, overwhelming, success in the Euroformula Open shows that Marino knows the art of winning races, a talent that only a few pilots have."

The remaining Trident seat has long been linked to new Williams F1 test driver Roy Nissany.

