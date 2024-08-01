Field of Dreams
The Beautiful Lives Project hosted a Field of Dreams event with the York Revolution. People with disabilities had the opportunity to experience baseball with the players and coaching staff.
The Beautiful Lives Project hosted a Field of Dreams event with the York Revolution. People with disabilities had the opportunity to experience baseball with the players and coaching staff.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has interrupted his summer break to share an intriguing announcement – and we're sure his sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie will be thrilled
The clock has gone past 6 p.m. ET on July 30th, do you know where your favorite player is? Major League Baseball's trade deadline officially passed with a flurry of action after simmering over the past few days. After seeing Randy Arozare
The dance was a powerful way to mark a significant moment at the Paris Games.
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays' general manager Ross Atkins, coming off one of the busiest trade deadline periods in team history, spoke with the media Tuesday night after putting the finishing touches on a busy day.
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy's Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers.
The actress is the latest to join the celebrity crew performing the viral choreography inspired by Charli xcx’s hit song
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek dropped to her knees and clutched at her midsection after getting hit by a ball in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals Wednesday, but it was her opponent, Danielle Collins, who stopped playing in the third set because of an injured stomach muscle she said was caused by cramping and dehydration from a lack of cold water available during a previous match.
A ruling by the FIFA Appeals Committee puts former Canada coach John Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.
Many commenters joked that the post was worthy of its own gold medal.
The actress stepped out in Paris to support team USA at the 2024 Olympics
The 32-year-old is a full England international in the XVs game.
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
He's ready to put his "swords down."
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider tells PEOPLE
It was a celebration worthy of the ages — or at least viral fame.
"Just because the deodorant says 48 hours doesn’t mean you should challenge it."
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'