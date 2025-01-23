Fierce Flames Engulf Hills in Los Angeles County as Locals Told Evacuate

Fierce flames raced across hills in Castaic, located in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County, on Wednesday, January 22, as evacuations were underway.

The blaze, dubbed the Hughes Fire, began on Wednesday near Castaic Lake, north of Santa Clarita, according to Angeles National Forest.

As of Wednesday night, the inferno had consumed 9,400 acres, according to Cal Fire, and remained zero percent contained.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for Castaic and surrounding areas, warning of an “immediate threat to life.”

The footage here, captured by @firevalleyphoto, shows close-up images of the blaze and firefighting efforts from Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon. Credit: @firevalleyphoto via Storyful