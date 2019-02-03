Fierce Wind Rocks Gondolas at French Ski Resort

High winds blew snow across the slopes and caused gondolas carrying skiers to sway at the Les Angles ski resort in southern France on Saturday, February 2.

Video taken from a ski lift on the mountain shows a gondola swinging wildly in the wind. A second clip captures the effects of the wind on the slopes themselves, showing snow blowing across the trails.

Fierce wind and snow storms have impacted other ski areas in the Pyrenees, prompting closures, according to weather reports. Credit: Romain Lortal via Storyful