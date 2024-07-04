Fiery Footage Shows Lava Spewing From Crater at Mount Etna

Intense Strombolian activity made for fiery footage at Mount Etna, as lava spewed from the Voragine crater on July 3.

Footage posted by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) shows the “spectacular images”.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and is in an almost constant state of activity, according to the European Space Agency. Credit: INGV Vulcani via Storyful