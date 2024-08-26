Pilot critically hurt, headed to burn center after fiery plane crash in Ventura County

A pilot in his mid-20s remains in critical condition after the crash of a single-engine plane in Ventura County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man was being airlifted to a burn center in Los Angeles, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told The Times on Sunday evening.

The identity of the pilot, who is from the city of Santa Paula, has not been released by authorities.

The crash east of Santa Paula Airport was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

No passengers were aboard the small plane when it went down in an industrial area in the city of Santa Paula and sparked a blaze, said Andy VanSciver, a firefighter and public information officer for the Fire Department.

Several businesses are in the area where the plane crashed, but the fire was contained to the plane, and no other injuries were reported, VanSciver said.

A photo posted by the agency on X shows the nose of the plane and propeller attached to a completely bare frame, apparently incinerated by the blaze. A single wheel is visible near a pile of ash and debris.

Aguilar told The Times the plane crashed in an open yard area, disturbing stacked pipes that were laid out. It came to rest next to a large metal trash bin, which is visible in the photo.

Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and care for the patient, VanSciver said. A video posted by the Fire Department appears to show the pilot being taken to a waiting helicopter on a gurney.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Santa Paula Police Department were at the scene investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board was notified.

Another small plane made an emergency landing in Ventura County on Saturday, CBS News reported. No injuries were reported in the incident, in which the aircraft landed in a dry riverbed in Fillmore, the outlet said, and the FAA was also investigating that incident.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.