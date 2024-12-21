Fiery Red Sunrise Seen Over California's Monterey Bay

A glowing, fiery sunrise lit up the sky over Monterey Bay in California on Saturday morning, December 21, as captured in this video from Dustin Mulvaney.

Mulvaney said the video was shot on Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz. “Red sky in the morning,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the adage that says such sunrises are a “sailor’s warning” of rough weather ahead.

The old adage may prove true, as the National Weather Service forecasted thunder across the North Bay on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Dustin Mulvaney via Storyful